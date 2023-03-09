The Delaware House of Representatives has passed a bill that would regulate and tax cannabis businesses - a tandem bill to another measure that would remove penalties for adults who possess small amounts of marijuana.
The House voted 27-13 with one absence in favor of the Marijuana Control Act, two days after approving a bill (House Bill 1) that would allow adults to possess and use marijuana.
Discussion was short, and approval was expected anyway. However, House Republican Minority Whip Representative Lyndon Yearick, R- Kent Co., said he still has concerns that underage consumption will still happen, and other detrimental effects could still happen.
"Black market sales, you can look at every state. It still goes on," Yearick said.
House Bill 2 requires a three-fifths vote in each chamber because of its fiscal and tax implications. Both bills are now in the State Senate for consideration.
Similar bills passed last session, were vetoed by Governor John Carney, but attempts to override the vetoes fell short.
“During the past several years, we have seen numerous states, including neighboring New Jersey, legalize, regulate and sell adult recreational marijuana. They have brought much-needed revenue into their states and created good-paying jobs,” Representative Ed Osienski, D-Brookside and lead sponsor of the bills said. “We’ve learned what works well for cultivation and retail and are confident that we have a quality bill that will make Delaware a safe and successful market for legal cannabis. We know Delawareans overwhelmingly want this, so it’s time we finish the legislative process and get started creating a brand-new industry in our state. I’m hopeful the Senate will quickly pass these two bills.”
“It has taken more than a decade of work on the part of grassroots volunteers and our bill sponsors to get to this historic victory,” Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network Executive Director Zoë Patchell said. “The people have always been the underdog in this fight. Now, after years of delaying reform, we’re finally seeing legislative votes reflect public support, where proponents outnumber opponents two-to-one.”