Republicans in the Delaware House of Representatives are picking new caucus leaders for the new General Assembly that starts in January 2023.
Representative Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek South, was elected Tuesday as House Minority Leader. Ramone replaces Representative Danny Short, R-Seaford, who had served as Minority Leader for a decade. The Minority Whip will be Representative Lyndon Yearick, R-Camden-Wyoming, who replaces Tim Dukes, R-Laurel.
“I want to thank Danny and Tim for their service and guidance,” Ramone said. “Their professionalism and dedication will make this transition smooth and seamless. I think our caucus comes out of this process united and reinvigorated. Our members have a lot to offer to the citizens of this state. We plan to be agents of positive change, offering new perspectives to the challenges facing our state.”
“I’m eager for the upcoming session,” Yearick said. “Our caucus members have a history of reaching out to constituents and crafting innovative ideas to address their concerns. We plan to not only continue those efforts but to be more assertive in seeking collaboration and promoting solutions. We will be about ideas, not ideology.”
Earlier in November, Ramone was re-elected by a recount that confirmed his victory by only 41 votes over Frank Burns: 4,363 to 4,322. Ramone was first elected to the House in 2008. Short remains the longest-tenured member of the House Republican Caucus. He was first elected in 2006.
Democrats outnumber Republicans in the House, 26-15.