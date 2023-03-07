A bill to legalize recreational use of marijuana by adults in Delaware has taken a step forward once again.
The House of Representatives Tuesday passed House Bill 1 by a vote of 28-13. The legislation would remove penalties for adult possession of small amounts of marijuana.
The bill goes to the State Senate for consideration. A House committee also released House Bill 2, the Marijuana Control Act.
During lawmaker questions and comments about HB1, Representative Ruth Briggs King, R-Georgetown, cited medical studies about the effects of marijuana on young people who could get their hands on it - including visually-appealing "gummies" or other cannabis products.
"We stand here often and say 'evidence-based decisions, evidence-based decisions' in what we do, and we're discounting that and we're looking at preference over principle, which is public health principle, and we're taking that risk over health and safety," Briggs King said.
Bill sponsor Representative Ed Osienski, D-Brookside, said HB 2, the Marijuana Control Act that establishes rules for a legal marijuana business, also addresses the need for education - and, possibly, warning labels.
"With education and regulation just like any other harmful substance, we can cut down on any abuse," Osienski said.
“With each passing year, it becomes clearer that Delawareans are strongly in favor of establishing a safe, legal market for adult recreational marijuana. We have heard from numerous members of the public – advocates, veterans, retired law enforcement officers, educators and even faith leaders – who have overwhelmingly voiced support for this proposal. Neighboring states have endorsed legal cannabis, including Maryland last year,” Osienski said later in a statement. “It’s time for Delaware to join 21 other states, create a new industry with good-paying jobs, hurt the illegal market, and bring much-needed tax revenue into our state. I’m grateful to the House for passing this bill and look forward to continuing this effort until Delaware is poised to establish a new, legal industry in our state.”
This is the latest attempt to get this bill or similar legislation into law. Attempts to override a veto by Governor John Carney fell short in the previous General Assembly session.