A new online tool is available in Delaware to help make more sense of data regarding equity. It can be found at the same site where the state tracks COVID-19 cases and vaccinations, overdose deaths and flu cases: the My Healthy Community portal.
The Equity Counts Data Center, also known as ECDC, makes information available for communities, organizations and policymakers with the intent of promoting racial equity and social justice, according to its developers. It is a collaborative effort involving Delaware Public Health, the United Way of Delaware and the Delaware Racial Justice Collaborative, among others.
"It is a historic moment. Delaware is taking the lead in focusing on equity and the measures or indicators that will intentionally help us to develop innovative strategies that close the disparity and opportunity gaps," United Way of Delaware President and CEO Michelle Taylor said. "It is about systemic and institutional change."
The Equity Counts Data Center incorporates information about health, education, income, wealth, safety and criminal justice, saving interested parties from having to search out various sites with this sort of state and federal data.
The actual My Healthy Community feature was established in 2019, giving Delawareans easy access to information about things like air quality and drinking water quality, or local rates of asthma or substance abuse. It was introduced as a "living project," with the intent of adding more features.
What is done with that data is another matter.
"Data is only so good as what we do with it," United Way Equity Counts Partnership Initiative Project Manager Emily Kauffman said. She cited data which indicated that 17% of children in Delaware live in poverty and that in some ZIP codes it's close to 50%.
Children and Families First Delaware CEO Kirsten Olson said several people with the organization have attempted to utilize the ECDC, which could assist with developing programs with proven success, security grant funding and other important priorities.
“The Equity Counts Data Center is the resource for communities, schools, organizations, and people who have been working for change in their communities and voicing the why but need data for ongoing support. Now, in one convenient location, they can find the data to raise those voices and lift the change,” Health Equity Administrator for DPH Health Equity Administrator Sequoia Rent said.