The 12-member Joint Finance Committee - made up of a Democratic chair, Democratic vice-chair, six Democrats and four Republicans - will start its review of Governor John Carney's Fiscal Year 2024 budget plan Tuesday, January 31st.
Lawmakers Thursday gave their early reactions after the Governor outlined highlights of the General Fund operating budget, capital budget, grants-in-aid, one-time supplemental and continuing investments from the American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Representative Ruth Briggs King, R-Georgetown, took note that it was the largest operating budget and larges year-over-year increase in the budget since she started on JFC years ago. But, she was pleased to hear about the proposed adjustments in the standard deduction and Earned Income Tax Credit that could benefit the middle class.
"It's going to help Delaware taxpayers at a time when they desperately need it because of inflation that they've all been facing," Briggs King said.
Meanwhile, Representative Kevin Hensley, R-Middletown, is hoping more support can be directed into the Grants-in-Aid budget for non-profits, volunteer fire departments and other agencies.
"I'm hopeful during the course of our conversations with our colleagues on JFC as well as upcoming revenue estimates that we'll really be able to focus on bumping that number up," Hensley said. As proposed by Carney, the Grants-in-Aid budget would amount to a little less than $60-million.
“For far too long, housing issues have languished in Delaware and been at best a secondary concern. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs says that housing should be a basic, fundamental right for people. Without that need being met, it is nearly impossible for people to achieve other needs such as love and belonging and self-actualization. This proposed budget includes a significant investment in affordable housing that will make a serious difference in the lives of thousands of families who are struggling to find safe, affordable housing," Representative Kendra Johnson, D-Bear said. Johnson chairs the House Housing Committee.
“I think Governor Carney hit this ball out of the park with bringing tax relief to those who need it the most in a very simple way. These proposals to increase the standard deduction by 75% and boost the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit to 7.5% will help hundreds of thousands of Delaware residents. It’s going to provide critical dollars to taxpayers, very well targeted to the lower and middle class, which isn’t easy to do with tax policy," Representative Paul Baumbach, D-Newark said. “We know that EITC is the most effective way to help the working poor climb the rungs of the economic ladder. When we made the EITC refundable in Delaware a few years ago to provide direct relief, we knew it was a first step. Today, the governor has unveiled a plan that will further elevate Delaware families most in need.”