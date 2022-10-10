The Delaware State Senate and House of Representatives plan to reconvene Wednesday, October 26th to address concerns about the state's transition to a new healthcare plan for its Medicare-eligible retirees and their dependents.
Proposed legislation would add several layers of additional oversight to the process. A group known as RISE Delaware recently went to court over the change to Medicare Advantage, contending that it requires pre-authorization for hundreds of medical decisions.
The decision to switch from a publicly managed Special Medicfill Supplement Plan to a Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage Plan specific to Delaware was made by the State Employee Benefits Committee, based upon a plan recommended by the Retiree Benefit Study Committee. The switch would be effective January 1st, 2023.
"As pensioners who both receive healthcare benefits from our former employers, the Speaker and I are acutely aware of how much retirees and their spouses depend on the benefits they earned through their years of dedicated service," State Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, D-Newark said. "While we are confident the new healthcare plan will continue to provide the same level of world-class healthcare to our state pensioners at no added cost to them or their families, we also understand how any change to those benefits is a cause for concern. We owe our state retirees as much assurance and oversight as we can provide to ensure this transaction fulfills the obligation we made to thousands of dedicated public servants."
Soloka is retired from DuPont. House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D- Rehoboth Beach is a Delaware State Police retiree.
As proposed, Senate Bill 348 would create an ombudsperson in the Department of Human Resources who would focus specifically on assisting state pensioners with the transition and navigating the benefits under the Medicare Advantage Plan. The General Assembly also looks to create a new SEBC subcommittee consisting of state retirees, sitting lawmakers, union representatives and other state officials who will monitor Highmark's performance during the three-year lifespan of the current contract. The legislation is expected to be filed in the coming days once lawmakers and the public have provided input.
According to a joint statement from the legislative caucuses, legislators have secured a number of concessions to address concerns that have been raised by retirees:
-A four-month delay in the implementation of pre-authorization for outpatient services,
-Quarterly reporting on denial rates and other aspects of the pre-authorization process
-An expansion of out-of-network access
-Additional customer service staffing at Highmark and the Delaware Department of Human Resources
-A commitment to add a number of performance guarantees to the final contract.
“After attending the public forum that was held last month in Sussex County on the impending Medicare coverage changes, it became even clearer the need for additional oversight and monitoring of the transition to this new healthcare plan,” House Minority Leader Danny Short, R- Seaford said. “Our State retirees have dedicated their years of service to Delaware citizens and, with that, the state should fulfill its obligation to ensure their health benefits will remain top-notch. I look forward to addressing some of their major concerns through the enactment of this important measure.”
“In September, our caucus organized two town halls providing the opportunity for state pensioners and administration officials to come together and have questions answered about the new Medicare Advantage plan,” Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, R- Georgetown said. “One thing became very clear: Retirees need a seat at the table for this and future decisions regarding their health coverage. They dedicated their careers to serving Delawareans and we must do what we can to ensure their retirement healthcare is the best it can be.”
“Many of our colleagues heard the concerns retirees raised during these public hearings. These teachers, secretaries, engineers, troopers, administrators, and other dedicated workers put in their service to the state and want to ensure that the state fulfills its commitment to them in their golden years,” Schwartzkopf said. “We were able to win several concessions that will improve the current deal for retirees. And after several conversations and negotiations, we have crafted a bill that will add several layers of oversight to the process to protect the current agreement and assist retirees during this transition.”