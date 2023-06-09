Paraprofessionals, who already have experience in the classroom, often hesitate to become a full-time educator - and that's often because of the salary structure.
The State Senate has approved a bill to have that experience count more toward the teacher salary scale. Paraprofessionals who have had qualifying previous experience for at least four years would be able to count half of that experience toward the salary scale for teachers.
"Our code currently doesn't allow paraprofessionals to claim their important classroom experience they've already had in pursuing that certification. Senate Bill 156 addresses exactly that issue," Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman, D-Wilmington said.
“Paraprofessionals make great teachers. The experience they gain working with our students – often one-on-one or in small groups – helps them immensely if they choose to pursue a teaching career,” Delaware Education Secretary Mark Holodick said. “This bill provides well deserved recognition for that work, and I hope such a change will encourage more paraprofessionals to consider teaching.”
An estimated 3,200 paraprofessionals could qualify for full-time teaching positions. The school year began with about 300 teacher vacancies in Delaware.
The bill goes to the state House of Representatives for consideration.
“Our teacher shortage has shown us that teacher recruitment and retention needs to become a top priority for Delaware. What SB 156 does, by ensuring that we professionally compensate paraeducators who put the work in to becoming teachers, is an integral part of resolving this issue,” Delaware State Education Association President Stephanie Ingram said. “Our paras are in the trenches, covering empty classrooms and giving students the one-on-one care that they need, and the experience they bring with them needs to be recognized when placing them on a salary scale. We are thankful that Sen. Lockman has put the work in and taken a step forward in Delaware education compensation with this legislation.”