Less waste coming out of Delaware restaurants is the goal of legislation filed in the General Assembly this week - not to address food waste, but targeting take-home containers and single-use plastic items.
A measure introduced this month is very similar to one that passed in the Senate previously, but stalled in the House of Representative, according to its sponsor.
Senate Bill 51 would prohibit food establishments from providing guests with ready-to-eat food or beverages in polystyrene foam containers or with single-use plastic coffee stirrers, cocktail picks or sandwich picks. Plastic straws would be provided only upon the customer's request.
State Senator Trey Paradee, D-Dover, said numerous other states and other nations have already enacted such bans.
"It's not a big deal to do this. Other western civilized societies have proven that they can exist just fine without these items clogging up the landfills and polluting the waterways ," Paradee said.
According to Paradee, many restaurants have found more environmentally-friendly alternatives already. Straws can also now be made from paper, bamboo or even pasta.
"Delaware being a coastal state where the number-two industry is tourism, we should be setting the standard that we care about our waterways, we care about the condition of our beaches, and we understand how important they are to our economy," Paradee said. "It's just the right thing to do. It's the right thing to do for our kids and it's the right thing to do for the future of our planet."
The bill has been referred to the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee