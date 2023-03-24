What makes a recovery house a recovery house?
A bill filed in the Delaware General Assembly seeks to set standards for recovery centers. The Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health or an approved certifying entity would handle the certification process.
“We know that those who enter recovery houses are extremely vulnerable and in need of top-quality care to assist with their addiction treatment and recovery,” Representative Kerri Evelyn Harris, D-Dover South/ Magnolia said. “We also know the challenges people find when navigating the system as it currently exists in Delaware. This bill will establish a certification process and provide a treatment standard of care for residents within these facilities.”
The legislation would allow a non-certified recovery house to continue to operate and provide a place to stay for someone who is recovering from a substance use disorder. But, they would not be able to accept referrals from a state entity or court, obtain state or local funding, or advertise as a certified house.
“We need to do all we can to ensure that people who need help are getting the help they need,” Harris said. “Recovery houses are about so much more than just where a person battling a substance disorder goes to sleep every night. Without established standards of care, there really isn’t a way we can say we’re meeting the needs of the residents. Additionally, established standards help ensure we're providing all the tools a person needs to thrive and grow along their recovery journey.”
A certified recovery house registry and recovery house fund would also be established. Certification fees would be used for training and for enforcement of regulations.
The bill will be callwd the Matthew D. Klosowski Act in memory of a man who died of an accidental overdose of prescription painkillers. His mother, MaryBeth Cichocki, has been working on the legislative front and elsewhere on a variety of substance use disorder issues.
“After my son’s passing, I felt like I had to do something,” Cichocki said. “We can’t prey on those who are vulnerable. Addiction truly is a disease. We can’t allow people to come into our state and buy or rent a property and then call it a sober living home. There needs to be a way for the state to come in and ensure that those living in these homes are getting the best support and resources. Certifying these homes and providing standards will give individuals the help they need.”