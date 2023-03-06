A Delaware lawmaker is looking for more fairness in the First State's property reassessment process.
Properties are currently being assessed for the first time in decades, under a court order resulting from a case that involved how property values are used to calculate school funding. Representative Madinah Wilson-Anton, D-Newark-Bear has introduced a bill that would require properties to be assessed every five years.
“Right now, people are paying too much, some too little, and others the correct amount,” Wilson-Anton said. “This legislation (House Bill 62) was drafted to ensure we don’t go another three decades with outdated property values that result in inequitable county and school funding streams.”
“Our school funding system isn’t just outdated; it’s inequitable,” the bill's prime cosponsor State Senator Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman, D-Wilmington said. “The way we fund our schools does not account for the additional needs of children living in poverty and English language learners. In my years working with community advocates and education stakeholders, we have long known that regularly reassessing property values will help to stabilize school funding across the state.”