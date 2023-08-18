Just what is Delaware's "creative economy?"
If you think about a performance or a show you have attended, the "economy" may begin with the actors or musicians on the stage. But, it goes well beyond that, according to Delaware Arts Alliance Executive Director Neil Kirschling.
"You have actors that might be employed there. You've got the production team that designed the stage. There's also some sort of maybe a graphic designer that you contract with to produce your playbill... marketing, advertising. Think about the ripple effect, if you will, of just one production," Kirschling said.
Between now and mid-October, anyone who makes a living through the arts, does it for enjoyment, or patronizes the arts is invited to take part in an online survey. Kirschling said the Alliance will present actionable recommendations to policymakers and decisionmakers when the Creative Economy and Cultural Tourism Recovery and Growth Plan is released in the summer of 2024.
"Really, our ethos behind this is that the arts should be a tool in the toolbelt of economic development and tourism in the state," Kirschling said.
To move this process along, the Delaware Arts Alliance has enlisted a team of Community Engagement Captains They will help to raise awareness about the project, encourage completion of the survey and organize focus groups.