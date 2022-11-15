Lung cancer takes a significant toll in Delaware, but a new report has found some areas where The First State is making progress.
The American Lung Association Tuesday released its 5th "State of Lung Cancer" r4eport for Delaware. Delaware is ranked in the top dozen states in early diagnosis and screening, which have apparently improved its survivability ranking as well over the past five years.
"We're getting more people to be screened, so people are understanding whether they're eligible, and then talking with their healthcare provider to get screened," American Lung Association Chief Mission Officer Deb Brown said.
According to Brown, the report seems to show that policies regarding tobacco use and restricting second-hand smoke have made a significant difference in reducing lung cancer, which is still the leading cause of cancer deaths nationally.
At the same time, Brown said additional commitment and steps could further reduce the burden of lung cancer in Delaware: "assuring that everyone who is at high risk is screened for lung cancer, making sure that everyone has access to quality and affordable healthcare, protecting and expanding smoke-free laws and ensuring that there is significant funding for proven prevention and quit-smoking programs."
Additional Delaware findings, according to the American Lung Association:
Delaware ranked:
- 35 in the nation for rate of new lung cancer cases at 62.2 people per 100,000. This marks a 28% improvement over last five years. The national rate is 56.7 per 100,000.
- 16 in the nation for survival at 26% and marks a 26% improvement over past five years. The national rate of people alive five years after a lung cancer diagnosis is 25%.
- 9 in the nation for early diagnosis at 27.8% and marks a 22% improvement over last five years. Nationally, only 25.8% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage when the survival rate is much higher.
- 11 in the nation for lung cancer screening at 8.9%. Lung cancer screening with annual low-dose CT scans for those at high risk can reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20%. Nationally, only 5.8% of those at high risk were screened.
- 23 in the nation for surgery at 20%, marking a 50% improvement over past five years. Lung cancer can often be treated with surgery if it is diagnosed at an early stage and has not spread. Nationally, 20.8% of cases underwent surgery.
- 24 in the nation for lack of treatment at 19.2%. Nationally, 20.6% of cases receive no treatment.
Brown added that smoking is connected to 90% of lung cancer cases, but, she stated, "no one deserves the disease." Other risk factors include second-hand smoke, radon exposure, hazardous chemicals, fumes and dust, and well as certain hereditary factors.