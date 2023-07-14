Major upgrades have been made to the state's CostAware website.
Visitors may now see additional information on the top medical procedures that are performed in the First State as well as measures from the Centers for Medicare-and-Medicaid Services.
The site was launched just over a year ago. The main goal is to show Delawareans how their health care dollars are spent.
“Since its initial launch in April 2022, CostAware has served as a valuable tool to help Delawareans understand how their health care dollars are being spent,” Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said. “These latest enhancements add yet another layer of transparency while focusing on patient experience and safety, which will further empower consumers to receive good value for their health care dollars.”
“Delawareans can now see the differences in cost for very common medical procedures and services, so they can make better decisions around their health care,” DHSS Director of Healthcare Reform Steven Costantino added. “Seeing the variation in the cost, utilization, and quality of health care is critical for everyone in the system – consumers, health care providers, taxpayers, insurers and businesses.”