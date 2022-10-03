New incentives are being offered to become a Delaware correctional officer.
The Delaware Department of Correction announced Monday that it is offering a $10,000 signing bonus effective with the next Correctional Officer Training Academy that begins this month.
This is the latest step the DOC is taking to reduce vacancies across Delaware's four prison facilities. Those vacancies have also driven up the need for overtime shifts, as the Department of Correction faces increased competition from other law enforcement agencies inside and outside of Delaware.
Six training academies are held throughout the year.
“The Department of Correction’s ability to meet our public safety and reentry mission is driven by our success in recruiting and training committed and capable employees and supporting them through competitive pay, career advancement, and ongoing training,” Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe Hudson Jr. said. “If you are looking for a rewarding career take a closer look at our generous signing bonus, excellent benefits, paid training academy, promotional opportunities, specialized unit assignments, and a 25-year retirement for Officers. Now is your time to join Delaware’s largest law enforcement agency where you can contribute to public safety, support rehabilitation, and make our communities stronger.”
Recruits for the DOC Training Academy in Dover who come from 75 miles or more away will also be provided temporary lodging during the 13-week academy.
Candidates may start their application online at https://www.jobapscloud.com/DE/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=100122&R2=UBDB01&R3=380400. Anyone with questions may contact DOC recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or visit the DOC recruitment page at www.joindelawaredoc.com.