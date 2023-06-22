Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.