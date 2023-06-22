A proposed operating budget of $5.6-billion for the new fiscal year in Delaware has cleared one hurdle.
The budget bill received eight "no" votes, due mainly to the growth in state spending of 9.9%. Overall the vote was 32-8 in favor, with one absence. Another bill containing $194.5-million in one-time expenditures and contingency funds also passed the House.
Both bills go to the State Senate for consideration. FY '24 begins July 1st.
"We do a lot of good things for a lot of people in our state, but there's nothing more important that we do up here than to put a budget together and pass the budget. By passing a budget, it enables us to do so many good things for so many people," House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach said after the vote.
The budget contains raises for state employees, with extra pay for teachers, and supports a variety of initiatives surrounding education, mental health, health care and many of the state programs that affect the lives of Delawareans. A $15 minimum wage would also be established for full-time merit state employees.
“The Joint Finance Committee had a difficult task of balancing numerous, worthwhile funding requests against the need to be responsible. We’ve been able to work together to provide – for the second consecutive year – a real raise for state employees and fund various programs that provide necessary services to residents up and down our state,” Representative William Carson, D-Smyrna, JFC co-chair said. “I’m proud of this budget and what it represents to Delawareans – that we value our workers, teachers, seniors, healthcare workers, parents and children. I hope that our investments make a real difference in people’s lives. I’m also proud of how legislators from both parties worked together to assemble this budget.”
House Bill 195 (the operating budget) and the one-time supplemental budget (House Bill 196) go to the State Senate for consideration.