A celebration of Black Business Excellence will begin this week during Black History Month.
The special panel discussions are being assembled by the Delaware Small Business Development Center Community Navigator Program. Registration is required, but each event is free.
"We support small business development for underserved and underrepresented populations, primarily Black and Brown populations providing them technical assistance in learning how to launch, sustain - even if you're a startup, build your business," Community Navigator Program Manager Troy Farmer said.
"We have a hub-and-spoke model where we're utilizing organizations from within the community to help us further resources small businesses in hard-to-reach areas," Assistant Community Navigator Program Manager Chris Fullman added.
Sessions are being held February 17th in Georgetown, February 22nd in New Castle and February 28th in Dover.