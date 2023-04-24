Less than one week after its introduction, legislation to require a permit to purchase a handgun as well as a firearms training course will get a hearing Wednesday at a Delaware State Senate committee.
One group already says it would quickly go to court of the bill becomes law.
Senate Bill 2 is sponsored by Democratic Majority Whips Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman in the Senate and Melissa Minor-Brown in the House. They and other supporters have touted it as common-sense gun safety legislation.
However, Delaware State Sportsmen's Association President Jeff Hague said it would do more harm to more law-abiding citizens than it would do good in addressing rising levels of violent crime.
"Criminals obtain their firearms in their 'business' by stealing, by borrowing... they do not legally go through the process to get a firearm," Hague said. He added that the revised bill would unnecessarily delay a responsible person's application to legally obtain a firearm.
Sponsors said last week that the bill addresses affordability concerns by making vouchers available to people who meet income guidelines in order to pay for firearms training. Hague said the measure would still impose a heavy economic impact on Delawareans who could least afford firearms training.
Besides, according to Hague: "why should somebody have to get permission and pay to exercise their God-given constitutional rights, which the Second Amendment of the Federal Constitution protects and which Article 1 Section 20 of the Delaware Constitution protects?"
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on SB 2 is Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.