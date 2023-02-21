Suspected drug overdoses took the lives of 53 people in Delaware last month, up 47% from January 2022.
According to Delaware Public Health, fentanyl remains a major reason for overdose deaths. It's often added to other drugs, without the potential user knowing it.
Xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer not approved for use by humans, has also been connected to more overdose deaths. It is also known as "tranq."
Most people who die of an overdose also had multiple substances in their systems.
DPH stresses the importance of having fentanyl test strips available as well as Narcan, also known as Naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose. Xylazine is not an opioid, and an opioid-reversal medication would not be as effective
The Division of Forensic Science reports suspected accidental overdose data which is considered "preliminary" until all data is finalized.
More information and resources regarding substance use disorder and overdose are available at www.helpisherede.com