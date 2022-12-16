A Kent County adult is the first person in Delaware to die of suspected flu during the current season.
Delawae Public Health said Friday that the person who died was between 55 and 64, and was not reported to have been vaccinated against influenza.
More than 5,600 cases of flu have been reported already this season, and 1,100 cases were confirmed during the first full week of December. Cases started to develop in October.
DPH encouraged that anyone six months of age or older get a flu shot, and that it can still be effective against circulating strains.
"The first flu-related death of the season reminds us just how dangerous the flu can be," DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong said. "Influenza started early this season and has been very active. Getting your flu vaccine as soon as possible is the best way to reduce the chance for flu illness to turn into life-threatening flu complications. Because hospitals, walk-ins, urgent cares, and physicians' offices are already taxed with sick patient visits, we must do everything we can to prevent adding more stress to the system. Getting your flu vaccine is a very simple way to help yourself and the overall health care system.”
For more information about where to find a flu vaccination, please visit flu.delaware.gov
Additional information, including flu statistics, is available at the myhealthycommunity portal.