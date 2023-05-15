Delaware is getting $66-million to finance improvements to about 29 community-based facilities across the state.
The funding comes from the Capital Projects Fund in the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden two years ago. Delaware submitted its capital projects plan to the U.S. Treasury, which approved it earlier this month.
"We know this about helping to ensure that our community centers, our job training sites, food banks, even programs that deal with STEM and STEAM - with the arts - our youth, our seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, small businesses, this announcement impacts all of us in Delaware," Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. said.
Governor John Carney previously announced $40-million in ARPA funding to assist libraries in all three counties. The state has also committed to expanding broadband access.
According to Carney, the funds announced Monday will help organizations that "came up big during the pandemic."
The Carney Administration listed projects that would get support from Capital Projects Funding:
FOCUS ON OUR CHILDREN
· $1.57 million to Boys and Girls Clubs statewide to make capital upgrades to 9 facilities to meet COVID-19 needs, including improving HVAC systems, and upgrading outdoor playgrounds
· $20 million to Community Education Center South, to redevelop the former Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford
· $150,000 to Child Inc. to upgrade three emergency shelters in Kent and Sussex Counties
· $4.5 million to the Christina Cultural Arts Center to purchase and develop a new headquarters to serve children and families
· $1.8 million to the Hockessin Police Athletic League (PAL) of Delaware for a new HVAC system in the gymnasium to provide STEM and fitness activities to the community, and provide year-round educational courses
· $4 million to the Claymont Community Center to upgrade outdoor community facilities, upgrade the HVAC, and provide client transport vehicles
· $4 million to Kingswood Community Center for multi-purpose community space in Wilmington to enable work, education, and health monitoring
· $500,000 to First State Community Action Agency in Bridgeville for HVAC repairs, purchase of vehicles to transport youth from underserved communities for programming, case management for community service employment and reentry programs
· $7 million to Forum to Advance Minorities in Engineering (FAME) for a new headquarters to enhance FAME’s skills training, job placement, education programs, workforce development programs, and health awareness
· $700,000 to the Gaudenzia Foundation to combat and prevent child abuse by treating parents with substance abuse disorders
· $150,000 to Our Youth Inc. to help renovate the youth center to use as a community hub and community service facility
· $6.4 million to the Mary Campbell Center to renovate medical facilities, filtration, and other COVID-19 upgrades to their existing building and to support children and youth programming
· $300,000 to the Junior Achievement of Delaware to purchase a mobile unit to serve Kent and Sussex Counties and support the Junior Achievement Innovation hub
INVESTING IN OUR COMMUNITIES
· $150,000 to the Claymore Senior Center to replace the HVAC system and remodel the kitchen to meet pandemic response needs serving more seniors in a safe environment
· $431,000 to the Down Syndrome Association of Delaware to renovate the headquarters to offer employment opportunities, educational programs and health supports to families with children that have Down Syndrome
· $64,866 for Endless Possibilities in the Community to purchase handicap accessible equipment to help people with physical, mental, and other disabilities
· $89,890 for Kent-Sussex Industries to expand and open a new location in Georgetown to enable work, education, and health monitoring
· $350,000 for the Mid-County Center to renovate the center to establish early memory loss programs for seniors
· $350,000 for NeighborGood Partners (formerly NCALL) to acquire and develop a building in Dover to cultivate and invest in entrepreneurs in partnership with Delaware State University
· $67,703 for People’s Community Center to renovate their facility to provide assistance and services to the homeless
· $600,000 for the St. Patrick’s Center for improvements to the food distribution site serving the Eastside of Wilmington to meet pandemic response needs
· $2.78 million for the West End Neighborhood House, Inc. to expand operations and provide workforce and healthcare services to the community
· $35,000 for the Teach a Person to Fish Society to expand meal delivery services and provide educational and job training services
· $290,000 for the Community Christian Worship Center to purchase technology to enable education, work, and health monitoring for youth programming
· $144,110 for The Challenge Program to renovate their facility to provide training more young adults for construction jobs in hard hit areas
· $1.3 million for Kappa Mainstream Leadership, Inc. for improvements to the center focused on crime prevention and increasing academic performance of youth
· $5.5 million for the Food Bank of Delaware to build a new Milford Food Bank location
· $1.9 million to the Food Bank of Delaware to expand the existing Newark facility
SAFER HOUSING, STRONGER ECONOMY
- $550,000 to Code Purple Kent County to expand and renovate the center for housing for homeless individuals, people experiencing mental health crisis, escape victims from human trafficking and domestic violence as well as individuals recovering from addiction
- $183,516 to Salvation Army of Dover for HVAC renovations
“It’s great to see funds from the American Rescue Plan that Democrats and President Biden enacted coming to Delaware in all three counties,” Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. said. “From job skills workshops to community programs to addressing nutritional insecurity, this announcement is making a difference in the lives of Delawareans up and down the state. I can’t wait to see all of these visions for each one of these dozens of projects become reality in the coming months and years.”
“I was proud to work on provisions in the American Rescue Plan that helps those working on the front lines with Delawareans that need help the most,” Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. said. “From my time as Governor, I’ve worked on strengthening families, and these funds are going to improve the organizations that help uplift so many families in our state. These organizations often invest so much of their resources into their missions – whether it’s providing shelter, services for our veterans, substance abuse treatment, job training or after-school activities for children – and these funds will help them improve their facilities so they can better serve our communities.”