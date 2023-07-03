Delaware is making grant money available to help reduce overdose deaths in the African American community.
According to health officials, the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health with make eight grants available for community organizations that promote awareness about the issue. Data shows that between 2021 and 2022, overdose deaths in the Black community grew by five-percent.
“Overdose deaths among African American/Black Delawareans rose from 22% to 29% between 2021 and 2022,” DSAMH Director Joanna Champney said. “We know that community-based organizations are the engines managing crises before people get to the hospital. That’s why it’s so critical for us to engage our community partners.”
“This type of focus on health in Black and Brown communities in our state is crucial,” Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said. “Combatting health inequities takes a holistic, proactive approach, working with affected communities to drive strategies and solutions. In addition to helping us better understand what's causing the spikes in opioid use among Black and Brown Delawareans, these grants will help us to tailor educational and awareness materials, reduce the stigma around substance use disorder and ultimately better support our Delawareans on their road to recovery.”
More from DHSS:
In addition to the mini grants, DSAMH also seeks partnerships with community organizations and leaders that are interested in conducting education/awareness campaigns and refining them with a special emphasis on underserved populations. The campaigns will focus on reducing stigma around substance use disorder and the use of medications for Opioid Use Disorders, promoting awareness of and access to substance use disorder treatment and recovery services, preventing SUD among youth and adults, promoting access to Narcan, and highlighting recovery stories.
The project will culminate in a Health Equity Summit held in September 2023 to highlight the emerging strategies, successes, and to workshop barriers between communities.
Those seeking more information or who may be interested in becoming a partner are encouraged to attend the project’s virtual Information Session scheduled for Monday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration is requested. Register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlf-GprDstHNX1Euk1ZPyjjDXWhQEzlD5d. A recording will also be made available after the session on the Addiction Treatment Resource Center (ATRC).
To learn more about the project and to apply for either the mini grant or to become a HEAP partner, visit ATRC.DHSS.Delaware.gov.