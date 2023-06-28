The Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act of 2023 is being sent to the Governor. It sets a planning process for the state to meet goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Delaware's net greenhouse gas emission reduction targets would be set at 50% by 2030.
Discussion strayed from the bill at times as it was debated in the Senate Tuesday.
"We've educated our kids to the point to be scared of everything - everything," State Senator David Lawson, R-Marydel said. "And, 'oh my goodness we get a little smoke in here and we have to shut down this and shut down that.' It's just a bit too far for me."
Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D- Newark, Bear, spoke in favor of House Bill 99.
"We cannot get this wrong. As a state that has some of the most to lose from this we should lead in getting it right and that's what this represents," Townsend said.
Under the bill, the state's climate action plan would be updated every five years. Key cabinet level departments would appoint climate officers to work with a chief climate officer to update and implement the plan.
According to the sponsors of the bill, reduction strategies would be required to be "equitable, complement federal efforts, maintain an adequate and reliable energy supply for Delaware, and not disproportionately impact overburdened and underserved communities."
At least one annual public meeting would be required.
“Just as greenhouse gases pose a threat to our entire state by contributing to rising sea levels and worsening air quality, it’s going to take a whole-of-government approach to reverse the long-term harm of our reliance on fossil fuels," State Senator Stephanie Hansen, D-Middletown said. "While our work is far from complete, our votes today on these bills mark a significant step forward in our progress.”