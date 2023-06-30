A three-year drive to bring about transparency and accountability in law enforcement came to a conclusion Friday with final passage of two bills in the Delaware State Senate: reforms to the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights (HS 1 for HB 205), and involving the public with a panel that sets training standards and reviews allegations of misconduct by Delaware police officers (HB 206).
The bills are part of a package originally proposed by the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and the unrest that followed.
A former Delaware police officer now serving in the General Assembly, Senator David Lawson R-Marydel, voted in favor of HB 205, but said the bill addresses what law enforcement "pretty much already does to police its own ranks."
"I'm really tired of seeing the condemnation of law enforcement and law enforcement taken to task constantly for a few bad actors - and there are, admittedly," Lawson said.
The Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights would be renamed, and would make numerous other changes. Critics have said the current confidentiality provisions enabled a number of officers to continue serving despite repeated and egregious accusations of misconduct.
“This bill moves us forward and ends years of stagnation on this issue, making a real impact by increasing transparency and public reporting, holding officers accountable, and formalizing the entire process,” Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, D-New Castle said. “This bill is a serious and meaningful step in the right direction after several attempts to make progress on this issue.”
Regarding the review boards bill, Representative Kendra Johnson, D-Bear said: “The Council on Police Training plays a vital role in shaping police standards, training and discipline across the state. But an important voice has been missing: those who are intimately involved with or have been impacted by the criminal justice system. HB 206 ensures that public members of the commission have that experience and can bring it to the process. The bill will also address longstanding goals by requiring local accountability boards, increasing transparency, and providing public access to various records, reports and data. These changes will allow the public to play a more direct role in holding officers accountable.”
“The bills we passed today represent an important step forward in our ongoing efforts to shed light on the culture of secrecy and ambiguity that has made it impossible for our communities to differentiate between honest police officers upholding their oath and bad apples whose actions spread fear and distrust among our neighbors,” Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, D-Wilmington said. “While we still have more work to do around records transparency and community review boards, these bills are an important move in the right direction, and I look forward to Governor Carney signing them into law.”