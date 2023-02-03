For the eighth consecutive year, visitation to Delaware State Parks set a new record in 2022, with more than 8,000,000 visitors counted.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, visits to state parks have risen by 37% in the past five years alone. In 2022, Cape Henlopen State Park was the most-visited, with 1.9-million. Visitation grew by more than 10% at Alapocas Run, Auburn Valley, Foirt Delaware and the First State Heritage Park within the nationally-recognized parks system.
“We are excited that the public is getting out to Delaware State Parks more than ever and discovering the many attractions and offerings the parks provide through our Division of Parks and Recreation,” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said. “Not only is attendance up, but I am extremely proud of the high marks our division staff receive for customer service, thanks to their dedicated efforts." (For openings and to apply, please CLICK HERE)
Other facilities operated by DNREC have also accommodated growing numbers of fun-seekers, including Brandywine Zoo, golf courses at Garrisons Lake and Deerfield, and the Killens Pond Water Park.
Visitors are advised to book early for campsites and to schedule events on parks properties.