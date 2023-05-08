A woman was assaulted during a carjacking at a gym parking lot in the Christiana area over the weekend.
Delaware State Police said the woman parked outside Edge Fitness on Fashion Center Boulevard Sunday afternoon at about 2:50 p.m. when someone approached her and tried to take the keys from her hand. The suspect shoved the 31-year-old woman to the ground and took the keys to her Dodge Durango. He got into the driver's seat and drove away in the stolen vehicle, accompanied by a second suspect.
The victim was left with minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene. Police have a very limited description of the suspects (two black males, about five-and-a-half feet tall, wearing all-dark clothing).
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8410 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.