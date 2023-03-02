Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery at McDonald's in the First State Plaza on Route 4 in the Stanton area.
Wednesday at about 9:13 p.m., a man approached an employee and demanded money from the register. The employee surrendered some cash and the suspect fled.
No one was harmed. State Police released this description of the suspect:
a white male, approximately 40-50 years old, wearing dark clothing. There are no surveillance images available at this time.
There is no mention of a weapon being shown or implied.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Robbery Unit is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8510 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.