One of the largest capital budgets in Delaware history made it through the State Senate Wednesday without a single "no" vote.
The capital budget (Senate Bill 160) is also known as the Bond Bill, and totals more than $1.4-billion. It pays for road projects, school and courthouse construction, renovations to state facilities and projects that benefit economic development, state parks and clean water.
"It's a bill that benefits all of our districts with bricks-and-mortar projects. It benefits all Delaware families and puts people to work. That's what this bill is all about," Senator Jack Walsh, Christiana area, chair of the Joint Committee on Capital Improvement said.
The Bond Bill weighs in at $170-million more than the one Governor John Carney proposed in January, thanks to growth in state revenues and other budget decisions made by the Delaware General Assembly.
"We worked together at what was good for New Castle, Kent and Sussex so the whole state got considered and I am just honored to be a part of the Bond Bill this year because I feel that everyone has done their part," JCCI member Senator David Wilson, R-Bridgeville said.
According to the sponsors, the 2024 Bond Bill includes these projects:
- $354.2 million to complete road projects statewide, including additional funds to address roads in the poorest condition;
- $200 million for new school construction projects in the Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Colonial, Milford, New Castle County Vo-Tech and Sussex Tech school districts, along with the state share of funding for school construction projects already underway;
- $177 million for deferred maintenance, roof replacement and other capital improvement projects at state facilities;
- $60 million for capital needs at the University of Delaware, Delaware State University and Delaware Technical Community College;
- $54 million for continued investment in economic development projects through the Strategic Fund, the Site Readiness Fund, Lab Space, the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund and the new Sports Tourism Capital Fund;
- $45 million for the Community Reinvestment Fund that supports capital projects undertaken by nonprofits and municipalities;
- $44 million for maintenance projects at Delaware’s correctional facilities;
- $34 million for the new Kent and Sussex Family Courthouses;
- $27 million for upgrades and renovations of the Customs House Facility in Wilmington;
- $24 million for Wilmington area projects, including the Riverfront Development Corporation, Frawley Stadium and various park and neighborhood improvements;
- $21 million for the new Troop 4 in Georgetown;
- $21 million for Clean and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Funds;
- $20 million for statewide park improvements, including Bellevue State Park, White Clay Creek Nature Center, Killens Pond Water Park, the Fort Miles Museum, Lums Pond, Fort Delaware, a Cape Henlopen boardwalk project and Trap Pond dock repairs;
- $17.5 million for projects in the City of Dover, City of Newark, Town of Newport, and City of Seaford;
- $16.5 million for statewide library construction;
- $15 million in minor capital improvement funding that will leverage $7.1 million in local funding for maintenance projects at public school buildings;
- $12 million for beach replenishment and dredging needs, including $4 million that will leverage federal funding for renourishment of Delaware’s Bay Beaches;
- $10 million for statewide drainage improvements;
- $9 million for the School Safety and Security Fund.
“Delaware has been fortunate in recent years with our capital budget, and we have been smart to invest those funds in various projects throughout the state, rebuilding our infrastructure, making our schools safer, improving our state parks, preserving open space and farmland, and addressing drainage, beach and dredging needs in our state,” Joint Bond Bill Committee co-chair Representative Debra Heffernan, D-Bellefonte said. “These investments have a real, tangible impact on people’s lives throughout our state, whether it’s students attending new and upgraded schools, roads that are easier to travel, or clean water projects moving forward. It also gets people working on these projects to better our state. I’m looking forward to passing this bill in the House and sending it to Governor Carney to make taxpayer dollars work for all Delawareans.”