The most senior Superior Court Judge serving on the Delaware Judiciary, the Hon. William C. Carpenter Jr., plans to retire December 31st.
Judge Carpenter wrote a retirement letter to Governor John Carney in October. Delaware courts announced his retirement Wednesday.
The letter states in part:
“While it is always difficult to walk away from a job that you have found so rewarding, my time has come. I want to thank you for the confidence you have shown in me and for allowing me the privilege of serving as a jurist in what I believe is the best judiciary in the nation.”
Judge Carpenter was nominated to Superior Court in 1993 by former Governor and now U.S. Senator Tom Carper. He was reappointed twice.
Judge Carpenter presided over a number of Delaware's most noteworthy cases, including child sex predator Dr. Earl Bradley, the Vaughn Correctional Center inmates who were implicated in the 2017 death of Correctional Sergeant Steven Floyd, and this year's misdemeanor trial of former Auditor of Accounts Kathy McGuiness.
“Judge Carpenter has devoted decades of his life to the administration of justice,” Superior Court President Judge Jan Jurden said. “He has served this Court, the Judiciary and our State with the utmost distinction, and his legacy will be one of selfless service, leadership. adherence to the rule of law, integrity, collegiality, and hard work. I am so grateful to have had the privilege of working with him for the last 20 years. He is an esteemed colleague who will be sorely missed.”
Before joining the court, Judge Carpenter was U.S. Attorney for Delaware from 1985 to 1993, and previously served for eight years as Assistant U.S. Attorney.