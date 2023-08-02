The Delaware Symphony Orchestra expects its search for a new music director to unfold over two years.
Longtime DSO Music Director David Amado has been appointed Music Director Laureate. Amado will conduct the opening and closing concerts of the 2023-24 season.
Tuesday, the DSO announced that initial applications for the position of Music Director will be accepted until late September. A 13-member search committee has been appointed to consider applications. Finalists will be announced in the spring of 2024 and will appear with the DSO during that following season. The next Music Director would most likely be appointed in the summer of 2025.
"The Delaware Symphony Orchestra is stepping forward into a new era as we begin this search," Delaware Symphony Association President Frank Clowes said. "I am eager to witness the creative direction the DSO will take under this fresh leadership. We are all looking forward to the transformative journey ahead."
"The search for a new artistic leader is always an important stage in an orchestra's growth, and the DSO is no exception," Chief Executive Officer J.C. Barker added. "This is an exciting and busy time for our organization. We look forward to the process and know we can count on our community to support us as we move ahead."