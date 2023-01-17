Teachers' salary increases and other education investments will be contained in the proposed Delaware budget for Fiscal Year 2024.
Governor John Carney visited Nellie Hughes Stokes Elementary School in Dover Tuesday, accompanied by Secretary of Education Dr. Mark Holodick and several legislators to make the announcement. It comes months ahead of an expected recommendation from the Public Education Compensation Commission, which is chaired by Holodick.
Holodick said in analyzing the data, the growing number of teaching vacancies and taking competition from other states into consideration, there was agreement that action should be taken now and should not wait until November.
"We want to attract the best teachers to Delaware schools and keep them here," Carney said.
"These increases help us become immediately competitive right now and help our schools not only recruit but also retain because I can't help but think this signals to educators that they're incredibly valued here in Delaware and that this administration working with the General Assembly wants to do something to positively impact the challenges we're facing this year," Holodick said.
Carney also plans to propose $15-million more in opportunity funding (to $53-million), a program that helps children from disadvantaged backgrounds, and additional support for the Wilmington Learning Collaborative, a voluntary network that is looking to reimagine and restructure public schools in the district. A $3-million investment is proposed in the Wilmington Learning Collaborative, totaling $10-million
Raises would total 3% for all educators plus 6% for teachers who are working directly with students and their families, according to Holodick.
“On behalf of Delaware educators, I want to thank Governor Carney for taking the first meaningful step toward elevating educator pay to a respectful and professional level” Delaware State Education Association President Stephanie Ingram said. “This is what we have be asking for, and it is the first of many steps that need to be taken in order to achieve respectful and professional salaries for all educational employees. There is much work to be done, but I know that together we can make it happen.”