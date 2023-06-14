Tenants in Delaware who face financial hardship would have a right to representation in an eviction process or other landlord-tenant action under a bill moving forward in the General Assembly.
House Majority Whip Melissa Minor-Brown, D- New Castle, said this would help to level the playing field for the estimated 20,000 or more renters who face the possibility of eviction each year.
"It provides that tenants whose incomes are 200% or less of the federal poverty level that they will have representation if they face eviction. Representation does not necessarily mean a lawyer," Minor-Brown said.
Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 1 would also establish an eviction diversion program that would allow tenants to work with a designated housing counselor and hopefully stay in their homes.
Because of an amendment, the bill was sent to the State Senate where it was approved Wednesday.
“A right to representation gives renters a fighting chance at keeping safe and stable housing long-term — a fundamental human need for every person,” ACLU of Delaware Policy and Advocacy Director Javonne Rich said. “This is a housing justice issue, a racial justice issue, and an economic justice issue.”
“It is hard to overstate the importance of the passage of this bill,” Executive Director of Community Legal Aid Society, Inc. Executive Director Daniel Atkins said. “Until now, Delaware had one of the five highest eviction rates in the country. Once this bill is fully implemented, more families will have a fair shot at avoiding eviction and homelessness, and cases will be resolved more quickly, amicably, and efficiently. Guaranteed representation benefits everyone — the courts, landlords, families, and low-income communities most affected by evictions. We look forward to ensuring that this initiative is implemented effectively.”
“All Delaware families should have safe and affordable housing,” Governor John Carney said in a statement. “We committed to the largest housing investment in Delaware’s history in the FY24 recommended budget. This includes funding to support a tenant’s right to representation in eviction proceedings. I want to thank Senate Majority Leader Townsend and members of the General Assembly for their advocacy on this legislation. I look forward to signing it into law.”