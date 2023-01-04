Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis has been sworn in to her second term.
Davis, a Democrat, took the oath of office Tuesday morning. She said her priorities in her second term remain boosting retirement security, creating pathways for economic empowerment, and "promoting a culture of financial excellence."
Davis was the winner in the November General Election over Republican Greg Coverdale.
Davis also said the state has managed to maintain a AAA bond rating over the past four years, during which return on state investments were increased by more than $58-million.