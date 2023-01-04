Colleen Davis sworn in for second term as Del. State Treasurer

 Photo courtesy of Del. State Treasurer Colleen Davis

Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis has been sworn in to her second term.

Davis, a Democrat, took the oath of office Tuesday morning. She said her priorities in her second term remain boosting retirement security, creating pathways for economic empowerment, and "promoting a culture of financial excellence."

Davis was the winner in the November General Election over Republican Greg Coverdale.

Davis also said the state has managed to maintain a AAA bond rating over the past four years, during which return on state investments were increased by more than $58-million.

Mark is a veteran broadcast-journalist in Delaware.  Mark, a Claymont native, is a former President of the Delaware Press Association and      Chesapeake AP Broadcasters Association. 