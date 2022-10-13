Time is ticking away for Delawareans who are not registered and wish to vote in this year's election.
The deadline to be registered is the fourth Saturday before Election Day -this Saturday, October 15th. Elections offices across the state will be open Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. for in-person registration.
It also is possible to register online at www.ivote.de.gov
"It does request that you put in your driver's license or state ID number and the expiration date: everything as it appears on your license itself, in order to be able to sign electronically in the system," Delaware Department of Elections spokesperson Cathleen Hartsky-Carter said.
If you don't have such documents, you can also print out the form and email it back, as long as the time stamp is no later than October 15th.
Advice from Hartsky-Carter if you need to register in person: "voters are going to have to bring ID showing their name and current Delaware address."
The registration deadline reverted to this coming Saturday following a Delaware Supreme Court ruling October 7th which overturned Delaware's new same-day registration law on constitutional issues. Registration is required to vote on Election Day Tuesday November 8th or to take part in early voting, which begins Friday October 28th.
Absentee voting for valid, approved reasons is still permitted.