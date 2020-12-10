Delaware bars and restaurants will have to close at 10 p.m. beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 under new COVID guidelines issued by Governor Carney Thursday evening.
Bars and Restaurants will be permitted to stay open at 30%, but must have signage on tables saying that parties must be from the same household.
Mall food courts are restricted to 20% of fire capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller.
Businesses above 100,000 square feet are limited to 20% of their stated fire capacity, while other businesses, which include most retail shops, are limited to 30%.
Businesses under 5,000 feet, places of worship, and funeral services are capped at 40% of capacity.
Indoor gatherings at businesses or indoor public spaces most be left to 30% of fire capacity, or 10 people, whichever is smaller.
Gyms are required to limit exercise classes to 10 people, and machines must be spaced 10 feet apart.
Employees of businesses are excluded from these calculations.
The Division of Public Health also announced a zero-tolerance policy for businesses during the Stay-at-Home advisory. Businesses will receive an immediate civil fine for a first violation, and be subject to closure for a second, pending a reopening plan being approved by DPH.
“These additional restrictions are intended to protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives this winter,” Carney wrote in the release. “Health care workers are on the job around the clock, caring for the sick. We all need to follow their lead and do our part to protect others. Don’t gather with anyone outside of your household. Any interaction is riskier when community spread is at current levels. Wear a mask whenever you’re around someone outside your household – even if they’re family or friends. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. COVID-19 can cause serious illness and worse, especially for our most vulnerable friends, family members, and neighbors. Please take this seriously.”