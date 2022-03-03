On Thursday, Gov. John Carney announced Delaware would be joining 13 other states in adopting California's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) regulations.
The move would provide drivers looking to purchase an electric vehicle more options at Delaware dealerships, an announcement said, accelerating the "commercialization of battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, and fuel cell electric vehicles."
"In 2017, we signed on to the U.S. Climate Alliance, committing to reduce our carbon emissions by at least 26 percent by 2025. Adopting ZEV regulations will help us make progress on those goals, as well as the other goals outlined in Delaware’s Climate Action Plan," said Carney in a release on March 3, 2022. "By adopting the ZEV regulations, Delaware drivers won’t have to go out of state to find an electric vehicle to purchase, and our dealerships will benefit by keeping Delaware customers in Delaware."
A certain percentage of vehicles delivered into the state for sale would be required to be ZEVs, and manufacturers would receive credits based on vehicle type for each one delivered. The program will be managed by DNREC.
"By creating a better environment for the sale and purchase of electric vehicles, and aligning the environment with massive investments in infrastructure from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will create a positive electric vehicle future in our state," Carney said.
It is imperative the state addresses the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions, transportation vehicles, said DNREC Sec. Shawn Garvin. Adopting the ZEV regulations would reduce carbon pollution, improve air quality, and support fuel savings as gas prices increase nationwide. The EPA suggests switching to an electric vehicle would save the average household approximately $500 to $1,000 in fuel costs annually.
"Since 2015, Delaware has managed several successful incentive programs to encourage residents and businesses to switch to clean transportation alternatives," said Garvin. "In tandem with the electric transportation infrastructure investments being made by the state, ZEV will help provide momentum to our transition to an electric transportation future."
Delaware is currently investing $1.4 million into expanding electric charging stations--supplemented by $18 million over the next five years from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law--and the state has a DNREC Clean Vehicle Rebate Program which offers $2,500 in rebates within 90 days of a vehicle purchased or leased before June 30, 2022.