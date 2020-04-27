The Anti-Defamation League condemned Facebook posts shared by the president of the Delaware American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).
James Maravelias shared two posts, featuring memes on his Facebook page, one on March 30, 2020, many considered xenophobic, and another on April 12 those in the community called anti-Semitic.
Shira Goodman, regional director of the ADL for eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware, said members of the community had brought the posts to their attention, just as they had done to WDEL.
"We heard back from him promptly, and he informed us he was taking down the posts and didn't mean to be racist or offensive in any way and apologized to us," she said. "We're continuing to talk with him, to talk about possible further steps...coming from the person who engaged in the actual activity, first, if there's a change of heart or an understanding of what was wrong with that activity--that's very impactful--when that person admits it, and apologizes, and explains to others who maybe saw the behavior, why that was wrong."
Goodman said the ADL's communication with Maravelias was via email, and these posts marked the first time he'd ever been reported to the agency.
"We haven't had a direct conversation. Again, he was very prompt and responsive, very willing to take it down right away, and to be clear that he doesn't harbor racist or anti-Semitic views. I'm not sure what motivated him to share the posts," she said.
When reached for comment via email, Maravelias told WDEL:
"Not everyone is privy to conversations that one may have within his Facebook group. The 2 reposted in question which were taken out of context I will be happy to address," he said. "Submit what questions you have to me and I will do my best to get you your answers."
Maravelias ignored follow-up emails requesting to talk by telephone and did not return a telephone message for comment left Friday.
WDEL confirmed he has removed the posts and apologized on Facebook:
"It has come to my attention that some media outlets have been recirculating old posts from my social media account. This is regrettable as they had been deleted by me before these stories.
I have decades long history of fighting for the voiceless, the unemployed, and the disadvantaged. In fact, almost my entire adult life has been focused on lifting people up.
In the past I occasionally used course [sic] and sometimes unacceptable language to make a point. I now realize that on a handful of instances my social media posts were hurtful and offensive. However, I am sorry if they offended anyone or any group of people. I offer my regrets and apology to anyone offended.
Moving forward, I will continue to fight for the values of working people and be a passionate advocate for a better more just life for my members and all of our citizens."
The ADL said it respects free speech, but said hate speech has no place in our discourse.
"It needs to be called out. Some people could say Facebook was private, this wasn't like standing in the town square, but this particular individual has a very public position with a really important organization that's always been committed to values of diversity and inclusion, and so he maybe had a broader pulpit than other people might have."
Xenophobia, hate rise amid COVID-19 pandemic
In the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Goodman said they've seen increased cases of xenophobia and racism, especially against the Asian-American/Pacific Islander community.
"We believe it's probably under-reported," said Goodman. "We've heard anecdotal stories...we've been working with folks, the Asian Pacific [American] Bar Association in Pennsylvania, and the Asian American Chamber of Commerce in Philadelphia have been sharing stories with us. We've been really trying to encourage people to report instances to law enforcement, to us, to human relations commissions. Because even if certain things aren't actually actionable, if something's shouted from a car or there's no ongoing behavior or harassment, it's important that police and others know about a pattern of conduct, it's important for organizations like the ADL to be able to call it out and identify it. It's important for community members to know that they have allies who will stand up for them. And some of these things might become actionable, and they need to know that they have resources and the right to try to address them."
She said the bias seen currently against the Asian American community surrounding the coronavirus, called the "China flu" by some, accuses Asians of spreading the disease. Goodman said the ADL will fight these "vile" claims with facts and science.
"We know that this illness is not discriminating based on who you are or where you live, what you look like, where your parents came from, who you love, who you pray to--none of it. We are all vulnerable. It's a virus. It just needs a host, it doesn't care who you are."
Those who feel unsafe or uncomfortable entering certain establishments are encouraged by Goodman to report the occurrences.
"We have been hearing more and more about people kind of coughing or breathing in a way--and there have been, actually, some arrests and investigation about this--because that, in this time now, constitutes something like assault," she said.
Right now, Goodman said as the country battles the virus, it's bringing out both the best and worst of America.
"We're seeing people step up in ways to help their neighbors, to stand up for the heroes in the front line--and the first and second responders. We're seeing people taking care of their elderly neighbors; we're seeing teachers do things; we're seeing parents become heroes. And at the same time, we're seeing people who would sew hate, discord and division taking advantage of things like Zoom calls and Zoom bombing, just trying to interrupt, and sow divisions."
Goodman said the answer always lies in more education and exposure.
"Heat and light are the best disinfectants for hate. We don't want things going into the dark corners of the internet. We want to know what it is even though it's hard to hear, and it's hurtful, and it has a serious impact. It's better that we know it, and then we can fight it," she said. "People need to be aware that they have power, and that their words are powerful, and their actions are powerful--both to hurt and to help--and speaking out to counter stereotypes and racist tropes and things like that is very powerful."