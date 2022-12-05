Delaware is getting lit for the holiday season, and at least 18 locations are being highlighted that welcome visitors to drive through, walk through or just admire their light displays.
You can check them out before you head out, thanks to the Delaware Tourism Office. It has listed some of the well-known and lesser-known attractions at www.visitdelaware.com
Displays in each county are highlighted. Delaware Tourism Office Director Jessica Welch said there is no reason to limit yourself to just one attraction.
"Because Delaware is such a drive-able state, we're really encouraging people to explore the entire state, make a day of it," Welch said.
A variety of experiences for different tastes are available. One court start out a day visiting Historic Odessa and its historic houses and decorations, which are not far from Zoo Nights and Christmas Lights at Three Palms Zoo in Townsend. If it's a larger display, complete with moving parts and sound, or something more down home, it's out there - "the big guys, Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway, Winterthur or Hagley, but also check out these great family displays, those people that put them out in their yard and just kind of want to make it a brighter time of year for everyone," Welch said.