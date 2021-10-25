The Delaware Department of Justice is asking that a request for sanctions in the McGuiness case be denied, arguing that none of the attorney general's statements in the case, to date, have "improperly insinuated guilt" or violated rules of professional conduct.
Attorney Steve Wood had argued that Attorney General Kathy Jennings should be sanctioned for comments she made to the press during a news conference announcing an indictment against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness on charges of felony theft, witness intimidation, and official misconduct. Jennings answered a media outlet's question about whether State Auditor Kathy McGuiness had responded or reacted to the criminal indictment filed against her, saying:
"Look, I have not spoken to the defendant and that has been deliberate. I can tell you that the Division of Civil rights and Public Trust has reached out to the auditor on several occasions and she has declined to speak with them."
Wood argued that statement violated his client's right to a fair trial.
But Deputy Attorney General Mark Denney, who leads the Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust, said Jennings' statement did not "remotely reference" McGuiness' Fifth Amendment rights.
"Nor did she imply in any way that the auditor's refusal to speak suggests guilt," he wrote in court documents filed Friday, Oct. 22. "Considering the unique circumstances of a criminal action against a statewide elected official, it is reasonable for the public and press to question whether [McGuiness] was given an opportunity to explain herself. Though that fact would not be a feature of any trial, it is an important safeguard against public concern that the defendant, having been elected by the people, was afforded the opportunity to explain her criminal acts prior to being charged. Not all suspects in criminal investigations are given such an opportunity prior to their arrests."
Denney further claimed that Jennings' statement did not violate Delaware Lawyers' Rules of Professional Conduct (DLRPC) because it does not create a "substantial likelihood" of prejudice to the accused.
"The Attorney General's comment was made on the same day the indictment was announced several months removed from a potential trial. In light of the media coverage about many aspects of this case and the court's eventual instructions to the ultimate triers of fact, the comment alone stands no chance - let alone a substantial likelihood - of changing the outcome of the proceedings."
Denney also noted "the unique nature of this case warrants transparency...especially in cases involving a matter of public trust."
In legal filings in response to the state's motion to deny the sanctions, also filed on Oct. 22, 2021, Wood argued the state is selectively determining when the rules apply.
"Though the state concedes that the improper statement was made, it makes no effort to explain how the statement was not made in violation of [the rules], except to argue that 'the unique circumstances of a criminal action against a statewide public official' somehow justify less strict adherence to the DLRPC," he wrote. "In offering this response, the state appears to be impliedly asserting that the DLRPC are flexible rules that can be varied depending upon the notoriety of the defendant. In other words, the state appears to be arguing that the defendant is not entitled to the same procedural safeguards that are afforded to other defendants because she is a 'statewide elected official.'"
Wood also attacked the state's premise that Jennings' statement is unlikely to "change the outcome of the proceeding" given that the statement was made months before trial.
"Taken to its logical extreme, the state appears to be arguing that Rule 3.6 can be violated with impunity so long as the violation occurs sufficiently in advance of trial," Wood said in his reply.
The state's court filing noted the Delaware Supreme Court has "exclusive jurisdiction" over professional disciplinary matters involving attorneys.
"Even if this court were the appropriate venue to raise such an action, no factual basis exists to initiate a disciplinary referral in this matter. The attorney general answered a question with an accurate statement about providing the auditor an opportunity to answer questions, without any reference to the Fifth Amendment or insinuation of guilt. There was clearly no unethical motivation to improperly influence a potential jury nor any substantial likelihood of prejudice."
Denney further argued in the days following the announcement, the attorney general's office did not respond to "countless" requests for further comment, but the defense issued two lengthy statements.
"The obligation to refrain from making misleading statements also applies to defense counsel," court documents filed by the state said. "Defense counsel made two public pronouncements of questionable validity about operations at the Delaware Department of Justice. Such statements would be inadmissible at trial and serve no purpose other than to influence a potential jury. Further, the statements about the grand jury process, which is sealed, are misleading."
Wood attacked that assertion too.
"Apparently, it is the state's view of the law that prosecutors alone are entitled to make pretrial statements about criminal cases, and those statements should go unrebutted."
He also refuted claims that any statements issued were "misleading."
"That assertion is remarkable, as the defendant's second statement discussed the criminal justice system only by reasserting the presumption of innocence and correctly observing that all grand jury indictments are based upon presentations by prosecutors only, as a defendant's lawyers are not permitted to attend grand jury proceedings. Those observations are, of course, entirely accurate statements about criminal procedure."
The state isn't opposed to the defense's request for a gag order in the case, so long as it applies to all parties, "to ensure integrity in the process moving forward."
The decision now rests with the judge.