Delaware's Attorney General announced the state would join in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's reduction of the time period Census results would be accepted.
In August, the U.S. Census Bureau announced the deadline for returning the self-response forms would be pushed an entire month, from October 31st to September 30th.
“During a worldwide pandemic, the Trump Administration should be encouraging all people to be counted in the 2020 Census not making it harder by excluding some populations and refusing to extend the deadline to respond,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “An accurate Census count determines how much funding local communities receive for key public services such as schools, roads, hospitals, and public works, while also determining Congressional seats. We have a moral obligation to ensure that every person is counted regardless of their race, age, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, legal status, the language they speak, and yes, the zip code they reside in.”
Jennings joins a coalition of 23 other attorneys general, five cities, four counties, and the bipartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors in challenging President Donald Trump on the reduction. The group said the "Rush Plan" will "hamstring the bureau's ongoing efforts to conduct the census and will thus impair the accuracy of it enumeration of the total population in each state."
Delaware's legislators at the federal level also criticized the decision to shorten the time period for Census reporting.
“The Census is one of the most important ways that Delawareans can make their voices heard and ensure they are counted. For a decade at a time, the Census count dictates what proportion of critical federal resources our state is allocated. From roads, to bridges, to schools, to emergency relief - having an accurate Census count is critical to ensuring Delawareans get the resources they deserve,” said Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. “The Trump Administration’s attempt to cut short the counting window is yet another attack on this constitutionally mandated government function. I applaud Attorney General Jennings for fighting against these attacks and urge every Delawarean to visit 2020Census.Gov and complete their Census as soon as possible.”
A brief was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California arguing the decennial census determines political representation in Congress and provides critical data for redistricting efforts. It also determines the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for all communities.
“A complete census count is critical to our country, and rushing it would undermine our democracy,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper. “In Delaware, for each person uncounted, our state could lose more than $2,000 in federal funding each year. In order for our government and the businesses that drive our economy to work for Delawareans and Americans across the country, it’s imperative that they have the most accurate and comprehensive data on those they serve. I applaud the efforts of Attorney General Jennings and others around the country for fighting against cutting the census short and aiming for a complete count in their states.”
Jennings said an undercount of Delaware's population would "severely impact" the First State, especially communities with high populations of immigrants, and the deadline imposed by the Census Bureau was specifically chosen to "accomodate the unique difficulties posed by the...COVID-19 pandemic."
The entire filing can be read here: