"I want people to come to the polls knowing that they are protected," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "We believe fully that the planning that has gone into this election, by government officials and by all the great people who work for the state of Delaware, will ensure that everyone can vote safely and fully and fairly without fear."
With the general election less than a week away, Jennings wants citizens in the state of Delaware to know the process is protected, and those who interfere will have to answer to the Delaware Department of Justice.
"I am here to say that we're serving all of the people of the state of Delaware in assuring that it is safe to come to the polls, and we are there for you," she said. "Your vote is the most important thing you can do, and we encourage you to get out there to vote."
Intimidation tactics will not be tolerated, Jennings said, and those who experience any kind of intimidation while voting in person on election day should call 911 or the Department of Elections at 302.739.4277 for reports of non-threatening interference, where law enforcement will be on standby to assist.
"That's why we're here. We're here to protect those voters from any acts of intimidation. But if a voter believes that someone else has threatened them, frightened them, made them feel that they are not safe to vote, or if they show up that they're being harassed, then they should immediately call [authorities,]" she said. "Please report any acts of intimidation, any acts that you feel are designed to thwart your right to vote."
She also noted, while officials are prepared for attempts of voter fraud, it's not often an issue.
"I can tell you that in all the studies I have read--including studies mentioned in the New York Times, the Washington Post and other national newspapers--the rate of fraudulent voting is miniscule," she said. "It is not a large factor in any of the elections that have been studied historically...It is not a substantive issue in this election, nor has it been in the past."
Voters who see candidates at the polls should know that's okay, so long as candidates aren't campaigning within 50 feet of the actual polling location.