Middletown Mayor Ken Branner knows what it's like to experience growth.
"When it comes to development in Middletown, we never say 'no.' We say 'yes' to everything, and then, we figure out how the hell we're going to do it."
The long-time mayor of one of Delaware's fast-growing towns is touting the state's new site readiness fund. The fund, created with $10 million from the state's capital fund, seeks to give loans and grants to businesses or entities that construct new space or renovate existing space that then attracts new businesses or triggers an existing business to expand. The site readiness fund is in addition to the state's multi-million-dollar Strategic Fund, which is the state's primary source of funding to support business retention and expansion through grants and low-interest loans.
"We compete every single day for the future strength and the jobs that power our economy," said Gov. John Carney, as he signed Senate Bill 127 into law Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at First State Brewing Co. in Middletown. "We're competitive mostly because of partnerships and our ability to deliver quickly."
Carney hopes the site readiness fund will make more locations "readily available" to prospective employers.
"If you don't have a site ready [within six months] for a prospective employer, you're not going to get those jobs," he said.
State Sen. Jack Walsh (D-Stanton), who serves on the board of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, stressed site readiness as the key to remaining competitive.
"It puts us at a severe disadvantage to other states that do this...because we have to have sites within the construction phase, utilities, the infrastructure in place in six to 12 months, which is almost impossible to do if you don't fund it."
The governor pointed to China-based STA Pharmaceuticals, which will bring more than 500 jobs to Middletown over time and touted Branner's "can-do attitude" long before this fund came about, saying he did whatever it took to bring growth to Middletown.
"Their decision to come here was fundamentally because we had the planning that the mayor and his team was willing to do years ago both on wastewater and the infrastructure side as well as the comprehensive planning that was done here on the west side of Middletown," said Carney. "We are competitive for many of these projects...because of Middletown and their can-do attitude, both in terms of infrastructure, in terms of comprehensive planning, in terms of the educational opportunities for families and those students."
"Some might knock Delaware for being small, but in many cases that makes us strong," said Branner. "Senate Bill 127 will give us even more ammunition to fight for the next company that comes here and create more great jobs for Delaware."