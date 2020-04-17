A 46-year-old man from Sussex County has become the first Delawarean to die of COVID-19 with no known pre-existing medical conditions, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.
Following a day where technical glitches led to an expected under-reporting of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state of Delaware, positive cases in the First State jumped significantly Friday.
Positive COVID-19 cases in Delaware rose 248, from 2,075 to 2,323.
There were also nine new deaths, bringing the total to 61 victims of the virus.
In total, 61 Delawareans have died from COVID-19. The most recent deaths all involve individuals with underlying health conditions, except for one individual:
- 73-year-old male from New Castle County, hospitalized
- 74-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility
- 83-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility
- 85-year-old male from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident
- 90-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility
- 46-year-old male from Sussex County, no known underlying health conditions
- 80-year-old male from Sussex County, long-term care facility
- 98-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care facility
- 91-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care facility
Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 33 to 98 years old.
By county, there were now 1,100 case in New Castle, 384 in Kent, and 811 in Sussex, representing day-over-day increases of 97, 32, and 113, respectively. This is particularly notable after public health officials pointed to Sussex County as an area of concern for being a hotbed of coronavirus spread earlier that same day.
Hospitalizations rose from 209 to 224, but total recoveries rose from 378 to 423. Negative test results came in at 11,694, a jump of 419 from Thursday's 11,275.