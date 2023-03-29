(Dover, DE) -- The Delaware Agriculture Department is launching a program to help with the cost of demolishing old poultry houses.
The program will pay owners of old poultry houses up to half of the full cost of remediation, up to ten-thousand dollars for each house.
Research from the University of Delaware shows the soil underneath a poultry house can collect nutrients from manure over several decades.
Applications to participate in the program are available on the state agriculture department's website.