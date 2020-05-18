Delaware Governor John Carney is calling on experts from the health, academics, and operations fields as he develops Delaware's plan to get back into public and charter schools for the 2020-21 school year.
In coordination with Secretary of Education Susan Bunting, Carney announced there are three working groups focusing on issues related to education.
Dr. Meghan Walls, a Pediatric Psychologist at Nemours/A.I. duPont Hospital for Children will co-chair the group focused on health and wellness.
In a statement, Wells said making sure the transition back to school is smooth is key.
“Among our many considerations are the impact of social and emotional distancing and the importance of employing science-based practices to help students return safely to a new normal, prepared to learn.”
Laurel School District Assistant Superintendent Ashley Giska is a co-chair of the Academics and Equity Working Group.
“While the logistics of supporting our students academically and with equity as a driving force will be great, the innovation coming from all of our schools in such a short span of time has been truly inspiring. I am certain we can create a robust path forward for all students in Delaware to grow and thrive as learners in this new environment.”
A third group will key on Operations and Services, with Cape Henlopen School District Director of Business Operations Oliver Gumbs acting as a co-chair.
The Academics and Equity and Health and Wellness groups both include a student representative, along with members of the General Assembly.
They are expected to make final recommendations to the Department of Education in July, and continue to meet until September 2020, although that is subject to change.
Delaware schools have been closed since Mid-March.