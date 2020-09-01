Football and wrestling are among the sports that were newly approved by Delaware as "high-risk" sports according to a modification to Delaware's COVID-19 State of Emergency.
Delaware has separated most sports into low, medium, and high-risk, with varying requirements put in place.
High-risk sports, which include tackle football, wrestling, ice hockey, basketball, boys’/men’s lacrosse,, boxing, rugby, competitive cheer, martial arts, ultimate frisbee, and pairs figure skating, are required to wear face coverings, unless changes are approved by DPH, and groups are supposed to be reduced to 15 athletes with shorter practice times to reduce contact time between participants.
Those sports were selected due to their "sustained and repeated close contact of athletes with one another.
Medium-risk sports include baseball, softball, field hockey, girls’/women’s lacrosse, soccer, flag or 7-on-7 football, team running, running clubs and track and field, team swimming, rowing (other than with household members), sailing, volleyball, dance class, fencing, and gymnastics.
"Deliberate, direct physical contact" must be avoided in those sports.
The low-risk sports are singles tennis, golf, individual running and swimming, pickleball, disc golf, individual biking, surfing, horseback riding, individual sailing, fishing, hunting, motor sports, and singles rowing, which have limited to no contact.
No modifications in those sports would be required if social distancing can be followed.
All sports leagues, facilities, and tournament organizers in Delaware hosting indoor sports must have plans approved by the Delaware Department of Pubic Health, and need to be able to provide contact information for all players in case contact tracing is required.
Sports are also permitted to send rule modifications to DPH, which could move the sport down a level on the risk scale.
Locker rooms are recommended to be avoided, but locker room time should be limited to 10 minutes with face coverings if required.
The approval of additional sports does not necessarily mean that the DIAA will switch and allow fall sports, that decision has been left in the hands of the DIAA.
The DIAA has confirmed they have sent out a survey to superintendents and heads of school on their opinions about restarting sports in the fall season.
The Sports Medicine Advisory Committee is expected to meet on Tuesday, with the DIAA Board Meeting set for September 10.
Any approved plan would still have to then be approved by the State Board of Education, who meets on September 17.
Even then, individual schools or districts would likely have to go through their own boards to then approve sports.