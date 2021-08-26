Delaware Army National Guard Captain Jamente Cooper can only pay attention to the news, and hope one of his good friends will be okay.
The Smyrna resident is hoping for a text message from his friend Fawad, who is on the run from the Taliban in Afghanistan, trying to get to the border now that the airport is unsafe.
"He's a signal officer in the Afghan army. His life is very much in danger, and he's aware of it, him, and his family."
Cooper and Fawad met at an officer's school in Georgia, and Cooper hopes he can help Fawad's family find a safer life anywhere else in the world.
"The best scenario would be to come to the U.S., but he's content with just anywhere that will be safe for him and his family."
Cooper said he hopes wherever Fawad's family chooses to go, they're mat with open arms.
"They're human beings, and once you take the time to get to know them, you're probably going to pretty happy you got to meet them in the first place."