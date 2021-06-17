As life imitates art and art imitates life, the Delaware Art Museum wanted to make sure their displayed works held true to that ideology and represent all the people taking in their exhibitions.
So, on Saturday, June 19th, 2021, the museum is set to debut Picturing America, an expansion of the works detailing American stories through art to provide a more inclusive glimpse into Delaware's place in history.
"For the last several years, we've been reimagining our main floor galleries, taking a lot of feedback from Delawareans and community members, to rethink how we display the art on the walls," said Amelia Wiggins, the museum's Assistant Director of Learning & Engagement. "We've had community leaders guiding how we tell the stories in those galleries, including leaders from our local Lenape tribe and Nanticoke tribe in Delaware. We have a historian from a historic church who's given context, and we have multiple community members who have created stops on our new audio tour, all exploring historic art through the lens of contemporary viewers."
The museum utilized diverse voices to help develop its exhibitions, but also relied heavily on more diverse voices and visions of the artists whose works are on display, as those voices would more inclusively reflect the contemporary stories being told.
"We have an incredible historic collection at the Delaware Art Museum, but it's not one that's entirely representative of our community," Wiggins said. "So our curators have made, really, some incredible acquisitions over the last few years to expand the artworks going on the wall. We have more art by women artists and more art by black artists going up, and I would invite the public to come and see those works, they're really gorgeous and spectacular. We've been adding context to help tell a more inclusive story. We have some panel texts, for example, on slavery in Delaware. How did it impact the portraits of the people in that gallery? How can we help our audiences learn a little bit more about that history and how it affected the artworks in that in that room? I hope that our audiences will come and see themselves reflected in the new art spaces."
The date of the debut was chosen for it's significance. June 19th, or Juneteenth--a day celebrating the declared end of slavery in America--was the perfect day for the museum to open its doors for Picturing America.
"We're really excited about having our Juneteenth Festival on the same day because it is a celebration of emancipation," Wiggins said. "It is a time when we're welcoming our diverse audiences in Wilmington to the museum to celebrate and to learn about their history, and so, yes, it's really quite a lovely day to be showcasing the art in the new spaces."
The day will also be a return to form for the museum. It's first big unveiling of a new expansion and the first large gathering hosted by the institution since the pandemic started in March 2020. While they've hosted some programs over the previous months, Wiggins said this is what the museum should be now that it's safe.
"The museum has been open since last June, but this project was delayed a year, so we are so excited to finally be able to open those these spaces and show them to the public," she said. "We've had a couple public programs this spring already...It's so joyful to be gathering with people right now and we have certainly felt that every time that we stand in front of a work of art with our community members, or just gather outside to be connected to each other."
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and registration for the event is open at DelArt.org.