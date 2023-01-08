Attend a special Martin Luther King Day event at the Delaware Art Museum.
The goal is not just to honor the slain civil rights leader, but to inspire attendees follow in his footsteps, said Community Engagement Specialist Iz Balleto.
"The main thing is that we want to encourage people to get out there for a day of service...to be active in their community..to take part in the solution, just like what Martin Luther King stood for. That's something for all of us to come together [for, and] to unify under the name of love," said Balleto.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, January 16 at the museum at 2301 Kentmere Parkway in Wilmington, and find out more at delart.org.