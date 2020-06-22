After being shuttered for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Delaware Art Museum will reopen its doors to members Wednesday.
Members will get two weeks of exclusive access before the facility opens to the general public on July 15, 2020.
Mask-wearing is required when inside the museum, and social distancing must be practiced.Additional changes have also been made to protect visitors, including Plexiglas shields installed at the front desk and in the museum store. All transactions must be cashless.
The museum has extended its spring exhibitions with Julio daCunha: Modernizing Myths, viewable until November 1, 2020 and Layered Abstraction: Margo Allman and Helen Mason, on display until January 17, 2021.
“These exhibitions examine and celebrate the artists and histories unique to the greater Wilmington area but applicable to the nation and abroad,” says Margaret Winslow, Curator of Contemporary Art, who curates the Distinguished Artist Series, said in a written statement. “Years in the making, these two Distinguished Artist shows are the result of intensive research and collaboration, and it is a joy to be able to share these three artists’ prolific careers with our audience.”
It has also reinstalled Hank Willis Thomas’s commissioned piece, Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot, in Gallery 9, where it was originally exhibited as part of the Wilmington 1968 series of exhibitions in 2018.
“Two years later, we share this poignant work of art as we grapple with the emotional anxiety and the strain of the violent murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and many others as a result of systemic racism. Parts of this series have been on view in the contemporary gallery, but this is the first time since the Museum acquired the work that it will be on view in its entirety,” Winslow said.
The museum will resume its regular hours. It's open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Thursday, the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Museum happy hours will also resume with the first one, for members only, scheduled for July 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The general public's first opportunity to attend a happy hour will be July 16, 2020. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday.