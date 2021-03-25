The first-ever "Route 1 Rivalry" played at Delaware State will be seen by a national cable audience.
Delaware State's home football game against the University of Delaware scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at 6 p.m. will be broadcast on ESPN2, according to the MEAC.
It will mark the tenth meeting between Delaware's two FCS programs, with Delaware having won the first nine, including the initial meeting in the 2007 FCS Tournament's first round, a game that was aired on ESPN.
All nine games have been played in Newark.
With the game being played at Delaware State, the MEAC's deal with ESPN is in effect. Most MEAC games are aired on ESPN3, but ESPN took the opportunity to upgrade the coverage of the contest.
It might be the only chance Blue Hens fans will get to see Delaware without going past a paywall, as Delaware and the CAA have a deal with streaming pay-site FloSports.
Delaware State currently is not permitting fans to watch games, but there is a chance that policy could change in the next two weeks.